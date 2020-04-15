Evelena Shinaul Mrs. Evelena Shinaul passed away on Wednesday evening, April 9, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1930, in Florence, Mississippi, to the late Hallie and Mary Carlena (Billingsley) Holden. Her mother died when she was 10 years old and the family moved to Toledo, Ohio. Evelena, her twin sister (Evelyn) and brother (Howard) were raised by Hallie and their stepmother, the late Carrie (Green) Holden. In 1949, Evelena graduated from Waite High School. She began her career in healthcare as a Ward Clerk at Maumee Valley Hospital and later worked at Toledo Hospital as a Medical Records Supervisor until retiring. She was a godly and humble woman, dedicated wife, loving mother and friend. A longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church until God called her home. She was devoted to her church family, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Director of Christian Education, Deaconess and singing in the choir. How Great Thou Art and His Eyes are on the Sparrow were two of her favorite hymns she loved to sing while accompanied by her twin sister on the piano. Left to cherish her memory are seven children, Beverly (Alfred) Baker, Carol Shinaul, Raymond (Faye) Shinaul, Vickie Williams, Thomas (Regina) Shinaul, Jeffrey Shinaul, Teresa (Ronald) Johnson; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Evelena was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, Jr., whom she married August 27, 1949; her parents; her brother, Howard Holden and her sister, Evelyn Jones. Her family would like to thank the home caregivers, staff at Genacross Lutheran Services Wolfcreek Campus and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kind and compassionate care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Evelena will be private. She will be laid to rest at Willow Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio. "Honor her for all her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31 Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel (419 392 9500). To share memories and condolences with Evelena's family please visit our website. www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.