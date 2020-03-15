|
Evelena Singleton
Evelena Singleton, 67, of Toledo OH, passed away on March 9, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on December 2, 1952 to James and Thelma (Miller) Thompson. She attended Roosevelt Elementary and Scott High school. Evelena was a homemaker and devoted grandmother. She was very amusing and a joy to be around. Evelena was a resident of Toledo at the time of her passing and a very loved mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Ave. Toledo Ohio, 43604, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020