Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Eveline R. Baumgartner


1923 - 2020
Eveline R. Baumgartner Obituary
Eveline R. Baumgartner

Eveline R. Baumgartner, age 96, died Monday March 23, 2020, at the Wotring Home Adult Care Center, where she had lived for many years. She was born in Toledo on September 12, 1923, to Bert and Rose (Lawecki) Glesmer. She had been employed at many places including the Jeep Corp. during World War II. Tiedtke's, Arlan's, Champion Spark Plug and finally at Hawkins School, working in the cafeteria for nine years and retiring in 1985. Eveline was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church since 1952.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred "Roy" Baumgartner; two sisters, three brothers and son, Dennis Baumgartner.

Surviving is her son, Gerald and his wife Peggy, Portland, OR; daughter-in-law, Gail Baumgartner, Toledo, OH; four grandchildren, Gregory, Woodland, WA, Douglas, Salem, OR, Mathew Toledo, OH, Angela, Perrysburg, OH; and nine great grandchildren.

Private viewing will be held for family and invited guests on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Little Flower Catholic Church with viewing available livestream at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at www.littleflowertoledo.org. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to the church.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2020
