Evelyn Behrens Sullivan passed away March 22, 2019, at the age of 99, at Swanton Valley Center, in Swanton Ohio. Evelyn attended Libbey HS and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, George after a marriage that lasted 63 years, in 2003. She and George spent many years traveling. Evelyn's sharp wit and sense of humor will be deeply missed.



Also, preceding her in death was her daughter, Mary Alice; son John L. and daughters-in-law, Mary Ann and Patricia. Surviving is her son, Dennis; grandchildren, Patrick (Holly) Sullivan, Tim (Brenda) Sullivan, Amy (Brian) Coman, Bridgett (Erich) Emhuff, Brian (Kelly) Sullivan, Maureen (Ken) Freeman, and 9 great-grandchildren.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Tuesday, March 26th from 5 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Swanton Valley Health Center and to Great Lakes Hospice for their exceptional care given to Evie. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary