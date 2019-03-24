Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Evelyn Behrens Sullivan Obituary
Evelyn Behrens Sullivan

Evelyn Behrens Sullivan passed away March 22, 2019, at the age of 99, at Swanton Valley Center, in Swanton Ohio. Evelyn attended Libbey HS and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, George after a marriage that lasted 63 years, in 2003. She and George spent many years traveling. Evelyn's sharp wit and sense of humor will be deeply missed.

Also, preceding her in death was her daughter, Mary Alice; son John L. and daughters-in-law, Mary Ann and Patricia. Surviving is her son, Dennis; grandchildren, Patrick (Holly) Sullivan, Tim (Brenda) Sullivan, Amy (Brian) Coman, Bridgett (Erich) Emhuff, Brian (Kelly) Sullivan, Maureen (Ken) Freeman, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Tuesday, March 26th from 5 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Swanton Valley Health Center and to Great Lakes Hospice for their exceptional care given to Evie. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019
