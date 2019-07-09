Evelyn C. Auslander



Lifelong Toledo resident Evelyn C. Auslander, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania.



Evelyn was a member of the Scott High School Class of 1943. Following graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager at Petrie's, a women's clothing store in downtown Toledo. After raising her family, she was a salesperson at Hudson's in Franklin Park Mall for several years. Throughout her life, Evelyn was an active member of Congregation B'nai Israel.



Known for her engaging personality, Evelyn loved being with her friends, playing MahJong, and spending time with her family. She met her husband, Hyman, during WWII when he was a U.S. Army soldier stationed in Port Clinton, OH. They enjoyed 61 years together and had three children; Randy (Eta) Auslander, Fran (Chuck) Weinblatt, and Marla (Scott) Oxenhandler.



Evelyn loved cooking and baking, especially for her grandchildren; Dan (Jessica) Auslander, Brian (fiancee Morgan) Weinblatt, Lauren (Joel) Gryniewski, Lea (Evan) Litvin, and Rick (Sharmila) Oxenhandler. She also loved sharing pictures of her five great-grandchildren.



Evelyn's family appreciates the wonderful care she received from the staff at Kingston Residence of Sylvania and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Donations may be made in her memory to Congregation B'nai Israel or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Funeral services were held at Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home on Monday, July 8.



Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019