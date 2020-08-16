1/1
Evelyn C. Kolasinski
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn C. Kolasinski

Evelyn C. Kolasinski, 88, of Toledo, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1931 to Walter and Mary Nowakowski in Toledo. Evelyn worked and retired from Sharon Manufacturing.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and siblings, Melvin, Edwin, David, Robert, Rita, Grace and Letitia. She will be missed by her daughter, Karen (Bill) Bates; son, John Paul Kazmierczak; and extended family.

In keeping with Evelyn's wishes, services will be private.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved