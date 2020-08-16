Evelyn C. Kolasinski
Evelyn C. Kolasinski, 88, of Toledo, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1931 to Walter and Mary Nowakowski in Toledo. Evelyn worked and retired from Sharon Manufacturing.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and siblings, Melvin, Edwin, David, Robert, Rita, Grace and Letitia. She will be missed by her daughter, Karen (Bill) Bates; son, John Paul Kazmierczak; and extended family.
In keeping with Evelyn's wishes, services will be private.
