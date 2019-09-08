|
|
Evelyn Curry
Evelyn Curry, having fulfilled 77 years on earth, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019.
Evelyn was born February 2, 1942 in Charleston, Missouri, to the late Willie and Ruby (Dowd) Curry. She was one of eleven children. Evelyn relocated to Toledo Ohio, where she attended nursing school and worked as a Surgical Technician for over 25 years before retiring from St. Vincent's Medical Center in 1998. She reentered the work force in the year 2000 in private duty care and finally settled into retirement in 2014. Evelyn first married the late Robert Thomas in 1962, 3 children were born of this union. She then married the late Rochester Armstrong, one child was born of this union.
Evelyn was an amazingly gifted writer and found expression through poetry and the creative writing of her memoirs. She obtained a copyright for her devotional entitled "Mom Evelyn's Inspirational Collection" and was actively pursuing publication.
Often referred to as a "mother of many", Evelyn had a strong compassion and desire for helping others in whatever capacity their life issues or struggles required. Evelyn was a devoted Christian and her love of God, His word, and her ever expanding faith is reflected in the cherished writings of her poetry, prayers and devotions, as well as in the many lives she touched.
Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory children, Rhonda Thomas – Walker of Toledo, Ohio, Carla Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, Barbara Thomas – Young of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Ray Armstrong (Nadina) of Toledo, Ohio, Richard Lawrence (Ernestine) of Toledo, Ohio, James Davis of Toledo, Ohio, Freddie Davis of Toledo, Ohio, Georgia Bolton (Ernest) of Toledo, Ohio, Chris Cavanaugh of Toledo, Ohio, Roy Armstrong of Toledo, Ohio; sisters, Mary Williams and Nelly McCoy of Benton Harbor, Michigan, Rosielee Lampkin of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren; great grandchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Family, friends and others whose lives Evelyn has touched are invited to attend a memorial service Monday, September 9, 2019, 6:00 – 7:30pm at The Waterford, 4855 Angola Rd, Toledo, OH 43615, in the community house located on James Gate Dr. Floral Tributes may be sent to 1020 Essex Gateway, Toledo, OH 43615.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019