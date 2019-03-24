Evelyn Gray



Evelyn Geraldine Gray, 93, of Holland, Ohio and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away March 20, 2019. Evelyn was born on January 14, 1926 to William and Sara (Finkinbinder) Wolf in Fostoria, Ohio. She married Edward Hugh Gray on February 5, 1948 and they were married for 58 years before he preceded her in death in 2006.



Evelyn is survived by her daughters: Janet Gray, Donna Trudel, Joanne Gray; son: Jim (Trudy) Gray; grandchildren: Lindsey, Meredith, Alyssa, Addison, Kiley, Spencer, Kayla, Jacob, Robbie; great grandchildren: Kyla, Hunter, and Nora. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, son Gary, daughters: Jennifer, Judy, and Lois; brothers: Kenneth, Clayton; sisters: Ida Blanche, Leona, Bernice, and Eulala.



Evelyn graduated from the Maumee Valley Hospital of Nursing in 1946. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, Ohio where she also volunteered. Evelyn was a determined, self-sufficient woman who was known for her sense of humor and prankster. She loved all animals but especially dogs. She loved taking care of her family and anyone who needed help. Her family was the most important part of her life, especially her husband for whom she was his rock. She was the stabilizing source of the family and will be greatly missed by all.



A Funeral Mass will be held for Evelyn on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 14010 South River Road, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522. Inurnment will immediately follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Evelyn's honor may be gifted to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551. Wright-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Evelyn's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting:



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019