Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright- Hanneman Funeral Home - Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids
24084 W. 2nd Street
Grand Rapids, OH 43522
419-832-2511
For more information about
Evelyn Gray
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
14010 South River Road
Grand Rapids, OH
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
St. Patrick Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Gray


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Gray Obituary
Evelyn Gray

Evelyn Geraldine Gray, 93, of Holland, Ohio and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away March 20, 2019. Evelyn was born on January 14, 1926 to William and Sara (Finkinbinder) Wolf in Fostoria, Ohio. She married Edward Hugh Gray on February 5, 1948 and they were married for 58 years before he preceded her in death in 2006.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters: Janet Gray, Donna Trudel, Joanne Gray; son: Jim (Trudy) Gray; grandchildren: Lindsey, Meredith, Alyssa, Addison, Kiley, Spencer, Kayla, Jacob, Robbie; great grandchildren: Kyla, Hunter, and Nora. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, son Gary, daughters: Jennifer, Judy, and Lois; brothers: Kenneth, Clayton; sisters: Ida Blanche, Leona, Bernice, and Eulala.

Evelyn graduated from the Maumee Valley Hospital of Nursing in 1946. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, Ohio where she also volunteered. Evelyn was a determined, self-sufficient woman who was known for her sense of humor and prankster. She loved all animals but especially dogs. She loved taking care of her family and anyone who needed help. Her family was the most important part of her life, especially her husband for whom she was his rock. She was the stabilizing source of the family and will be greatly missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Evelyn on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 14010 South River Road, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522. Inurnment will immediately follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Evelyn's honor may be gifted to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551. Wright-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Evelyn's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting:

www.hannemanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now