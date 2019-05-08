Evelyn J. Stilwell



Evelyn J. Stilwell, 86, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her Maumee, OH, home while under hospice care. She was born August 15, 1932, in Toledo, to parents Paul and Idola (Sloan) Reynolds. Evelyn was employed for more than 25 years at the former K Mart Store Central Ave, where she supervised the infant - ware department before retiring in 1985. Evelyn was a member of the Auxiliaries of the Holland American Legion Post 646, the 40/8, and was a former member of the Joseph Diehn Post 468 Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.



Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of more than 67 years, William Stilwell Sr.; sons William Jr., Gregory (Denise), Dennis (Darlene), and Keith (Kathleen) Stilwell; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister Juanita Spencer; sister in law Marlene Szurmanski; and brother in law Larry Yaw. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Genevieve Yaw; brothers Paul and Jack Reynolds; and sister in law Virginia Reynolds.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, May 9th from 2 – 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Friday the 10th at 11 AM. Evelyn will be laid to rest at the A.I. Cemetery, Fulton Township, OH. The Holland American Legion Post 646 Auxiliary will conduct a service at 7 PM. Thursday evening at the funeral home.



Those wishing to offer memorials in Evelyn's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers,



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019