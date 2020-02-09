|
Evelyn J. (Szewczak) Urbanski
In the early morning hours of January 27, 2020 an angel spread her wings to Heaven. Evelyn, age 89, passed peacefully with her daughter Kathy and niece Debbie at her side.
Evelyn was born on January 6, 1931 to the union of Stanley and Stella Szewczak. She and her older brother Stanley were the only children of this marriage. She was a graduate of the former St. Hedwig School and the 1950 class of Woodward High School. After graduation she was a secretary at the former LaSalle & Koch Co. until marriage. She met the love of her life, Robert and they were married August 2, 1952 at the former St. Hedwig Church. On their first wedding anniversary their first daughter was born and Evelyn began her life as a loving Mother. Their family grew to four with the birth of two more daughters and one son.
She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes. She played bingo for many years and was quite good at winning. In the summers, she and her sister-in-law Joan went to every festival poker game in the city. They would play to the wee hours of the morning and come home with stacks of bills. For many years, she and Dad spent her birthday in Las Vegas with good friends Bill and Mitzi. She was known for being the first to call her family, her children's friends and her friends to sing "Happy Birthday". We all will miss her good wishes. She was a wonderful cook. Her chicken soup could not be matched. Her meatloaf, city chicken legs and mashed potatoes were the best. We'll remember her "Polish Lasagne", layers of sauerkraut, kielbasa, country ribs, ham shanks and bacon - it was fabulous!
She was known by many of her neighbors. Over the years, many of them visited to talk, watch TV or take her food and eat with her. She enjoyed their visits, especially after she became home bound due to her health. Her family was her life. She was a kind and loving Mother who won't ever be forgotten. She will remain in our hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert, her loving and only son Michael, her beloved brother Stanley and his wife Sally, her sister-in-law Joan Foley and her husband Arvil, her parents and in laws, her sons-in-law Robert Terrill and Joseph R. Springer and her niece Judy Szewczak.
She is survived by loving daughters Kathleen Terrill, Karen Urbanski (Rick Mish), Sharon Springer (John Paradowski), grandson Joseph I. Springer (Mona), and granddaughter Courtney R. Springer (Damian). Also nieces Debra Foley Smith, Linda Tolofano, Anita McLaughlin, Janet Albright-Rideout, Sue Furrer and their families and nephews Roger Foley and James Szewczak and their families, and Mike's significant other Georjanne Pawlowski. Also good friends Jane Sulewski and Mitzi Staskiewicz.
Heartfelt thanks to cousins Debbie and Roger for coming out of retirement and using their RN skills to help when hospice wasn't there. Their love and tender care will never be forgotten. To Hospice we say Thank you. Many thanks to Georjanne, Keith for his lawn care and to Frankie for his morning coffee visits and any odd jobs Mom needed done. Also to Jason and Mariah for watching out for her and shoveling her snow if Frankie wasn't there first. So many to thank for the kindness they showed Mom - you all know who you are.
In accordance with Mom's wishes there will be no visitation. A Mass and celebration of her life will take place in late Spring. Those wishing to make a charitable donation should consider the or the .
Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (419)531-4424.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020