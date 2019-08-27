|
(News story) Evelyn Joyce Powers, formerly of Temperance and most recently of Bloomington, Ind., an actress, composer and lyricist, play director and producer, and an advocate for the arts, died Aug. 19 at a friend's home at Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was 71.
The family did not release a cause of death.
Miss Powers's artistic career - mainly in New York City - spanned the 1970s and 1980s. Additionally, she was at different times a media relations counselor, fundraiser and event planner, and literary agent.
Her career highlights included serving as literary agent for the two-character play "A Place To Stay" with Lucie Arnaz in the cast, and producing or co-producing such plays as "Feiffer's People," "Write Me A Song," "Love and Other Inconveniences," "Starting In The Middle," and "Lester Sims Retires Tomorrow."
Her professional memberships included the League of Off-Broadway Theatres & Producers, the Drama Desk, and the ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop.
"She was an individual that was full of life, very strong in conviction, and very caring for her family, her friends, and others," her cousin Tom Wistinghausen said.
"One of the things that her parents taught her was that the working man plays a very important role in this country," he said, adding that this was a contributing factor to her participation in fundraisers advocating for libraries, the YMCA, and various charities.
Her career progressed from taking part in high-school plays to acting in plays at various Toledo theaters in the 1960s, Mr. Wistinghausen said. He remembered that one of the main roles she played in "Bye Bye Birdie" in high school was so successful that the play ran several extra weeks.
Later in life, she was a recorder at the Monroe, Ind. county clerks' office for a few years in the 2000s until retiring permanently around 2015.
In retirement, Miss Powers spent time keeping in touch with her friends and being involved with nonprofits, her cousin said.
She was born May 25, 1948 in Port Huron, Mich. to Minnie and Walter Powers.
Miss Powers was raised in Temperance, Mich., graduating in 1966 from Bedford High School. She later continued her education at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, concentrating on theater and music.
She never married
Surviving is her sister, Sharon.
Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m Thursday., with a memorial service immediately following.
The family suggests tributes to Middle Way House, Friends of the Monroe County Library, or the Olcott Center, all in Bloomington, Ind., or to a .
