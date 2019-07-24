Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Evelyn L. Davis


1932 - 2019
Evelyn L. Davis Obituary
Evelyn L. Davis

Evelyn L. Davis, age 87, of Toledo, passed away July 21, 2019. She was born January 25, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio and then moved to Toledo in her younger years and met her husband, Clayton. Evelyn retired from the former Lion Store in customer service.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Jeanie (Larry) English, Nadine (Fred) Becker and Clayton "Bud" (Connie) Davis; Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton and daughter, Kathey Jo Davis.

The family will receive guests Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019
