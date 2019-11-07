Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
5856 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
5856 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Evelyn L. Robinson


1922 - 2019
Evelyn L. Robinson Obituary
Evelyn L. Robinson

Evelyn L. Robinson, age 97, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

She was born in Toledo on August 3, 1922, to John and Helen Baker. She was a 1940 graduate of Libbey High School. Evelyn worked as a Bookkeeper for Acklin Stamping in Toledo and Great Scot Foods in Findlay. She married James Robinson, Sr. on June 7, 1947. She lived in Bowling Green from 1952-1979 and then in her later years moved to Maumee. Evelyn was a founding member of St. Joan of Arc Parish and a longtime volunteer at Swan Creek and Elizabeth Scott Nursing Homes.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Edward Baker, John Baker and Beatrice Lahnum and step-son, James W. Robinson, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Marianne "Annie" Herron, Albuquerque, NM; son, Michael (Kathleen) Robinson, Liberty Township, OH; step-son, John (Nancy) Robinson, Toledo; grandchildren, Shane (Liz) Herron, Nicholas (Maryrose) Herron, Meghann (Brian) Kirzeder, Kristen (Matt) Hoskinson, John (Francesca) Robinson, Sarah Robinson and Gregory Robinson; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 11th, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin greeting guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green, OH.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019
