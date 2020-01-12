Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Poplawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Leona Poplawski


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Leona Poplawski Obituary
Evelyn Leona Poplawski

Evelyn Leona Poplawski, age 90, formerly of Mackow Dr., Toledo, OH, Gruenburg Dr., Warren, MI, and Lakeland, FL, passed away November 1, 2019, at Cedar Woods Assisted Living in Belleville, MI. She was born on July 5, 1929, in New York Mills, NY, to George and Robertina (Sarazin) Gadoury. Evelyn worked for 25 years at Warren Consolidated Schools, first as a cook and later as custodian, retiring in 1991. She was a crafty lady, who enjoyed sewing quilts, curtains, and her daughter, Sandy's clothing. She even made Rosaries! Evelyn loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a joyous whistler and her spirit will be dearly missed.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Tom (Deb Burns) Poplawski; daughter, Sandy (Mike) Charkowske; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert D. Poplawski; and brothers, George, Henry, and Bill Gadoury.

Friends and family may visit Saturday, January 25, from 10-11:30 at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Gerald Ignatowski presiding.

Memorial tributes may be given to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150. Condolences may be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -