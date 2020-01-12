|
Evelyn Leona Poplawski
Evelyn Leona Poplawski, age 90, formerly of Mackow Dr., Toledo, OH, Gruenburg Dr., Warren, MI, and Lakeland, FL, passed away November 1, 2019, at Cedar Woods Assisted Living in Belleville, MI. She was born on July 5, 1929, in New York Mills, NY, to George and Robertina (Sarazin) Gadoury. Evelyn worked for 25 years at Warren Consolidated Schools, first as a cook and later as custodian, retiring in 1991. She was a crafty lady, who enjoyed sewing quilts, curtains, and her daughter, Sandy's clothing. She even made Rosaries! Evelyn loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a joyous whistler and her spirit will be dearly missed.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Tom (Deb Burns) Poplawski; daughter, Sandy (Mike) Charkowske; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert D. Poplawski; and brothers, George, Henry, and Bill Gadoury.
Friends and family may visit Saturday, January 25, from 10-11:30 at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Gerald Ignatowski presiding.
Memorial tributes may be given to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150. Condolences may be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020