Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Evelyn Louise Hughes, age 79, of Monclova, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in her home. She was born on May 6, 1939 to Alfred and Anna (Majewski) Ladd in Toledo. Evelyn was employed at Monclova Elementary for many years as a Cafeteria Aide and Custodian. She was an active member of the Maumee Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, spending time with her family, bowling, ceramics, volleyball, and feeding her birds.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Brenda L. (Bruce) Johnson, Irene A. Glenn, Marlene J. Hughes; grandchildren, Billie-Jo, Beth, Brandon (Becky), Sara (Neal), Nicholas, Amber, Courtney, Mallory; great grandchildren, Wesley, Bentley, Anthony and Alison; sister, Marcella (Joseph) Craig-Martino. She is also survived by special loved ones, Keith and Karen Boehm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and sisters, Margaret Herbert and Marlene Ladd; step fathers, John Marcello and Beryl Johnson.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E River Rd., Perrysburg, OH. Online condolences may be given at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
