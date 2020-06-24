Evelyn M. FasnaughEvelyn M. Fasnaugh, 96, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Bono, OH on February 19, 1924 to Milton and Minnie (Johns) Weidner. She married her beloved husband, Harry Fasnaugh in 1948 and they spent 58 years together until his passing in 2007.Evie and Harry enjoyed spending their winters in Florida and summers at the trailer in Michigan, camping, traveling, and playing cards. She was a devoted Christian and an active member at Olivet Lutheran Church, Sylvania, Ohio for many years. She was a dedicated housewife and homemaker, a job at which she excelled. Evie was an "aunt" to everyone and known as Aunt Evie to all.She is survived by her brother, Earl (Pat) Weidner; nieces and nephews, Gary (Laraine) Meinke, Bill (Ann) Butzin, Gail (Jon) Overmyer, Margo (John) Wolff, Mike (Becky) Weidner, Marcia (Bob) Amonette, Kathy (Kevin) Fox, Larry (LeAnne) Butzin, Johnny (Suzie) Weidner, MaryJo Price; many great nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry; parents; sisters, Hazel Meinke, Alice Butzin, and Ruth Weidner; nephews, Rick Meinke, Chuck Meinke, Les Butzin and niece, Cindy Butzin.Friends are invited to visit after 10:00 a.m. Thursday in Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will commence at 11:00 a.m. (Please be advised that due to COVID-19 regulations, proper social distancing and facial covering will be strictly enforced). Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Lutheran Church. Condolences for Evie's family may be expressed online at