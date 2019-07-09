Evelyn M. Kusner



Evelyn M. Kusner, 96, of Toledo, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1923 to Bert and Josephine (Rybarczyk) Muszynski in Toledo. Evelyn proudly served her country during World War II in the United States Marine Corps. She worked as an inspector for Doehler-Jarvis, retiring after 30 years. Evelyn was a past member of the American Legion Przybylski and Auxiliary Post 642 and South Toledo Seniors. She was a current member of St. Hyacinth Church, St. Francis Guild, and Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Auxiliary Post 639. Evelyn enjoyed bingo, crafts, polka dancing, and bus trips to the casinos.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward "Orrie" Kusner; her parents; brothers, Ted and John Muszynski; and sisters, Tessie Reiter and Helen Weber. Surviving are her children, John "Pastor Huck" (Pastora) Kusner of Black Canyon City, Arizona, Jeff (Chris) Kusner of Mt. Vernon, OH and Julie (Martin) McManus; grandchildren, Jason (Ashley), Scott, Thomas (Bailey), Lisa, Brendan and Josh; great granddaughter, Eliza; and extended family and friends.



Family and friends may visit at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the mortuary. Interment will be private. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Hyacinth Church.



Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019