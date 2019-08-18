|
Evelyn M. Zaciewski
CAPE ELIZABETH - Evelyn M. Zaciewski of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, died on August 13, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness, with her son at her side.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, on April 3, 1918, Evelyn was the daughter of Stanley and Anna Swantack. Evelyn was raised in Toledo, and attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and graduated from Libby High School in 1936. In 1940 she married Ollie Galen (Aloysius Golebiewski), a World War II (Battle of the Bulge) Purple Heart and Bronze Star Veteran and locally renowned golfer. Evelyn worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell, and then as a home economist for Toledo Edison, demonstrating the latest in home appliances at assorted venues, including county fairs all over Ohio, often with her son, Michael, in tow. After Ollie's death, Evelyn married another native of Toledo, Leonard ("Zack") Zaciewski, a widower with four daughters, in 1965. The family lived in the Washington D. C. area until Leonard and Evelyn retired to Lewes, Delaware. After Leonard's death in 1994, Evelyn continued to work as a hospital volunteer and was a devoted friend to many. She moved to Maine in 2008 to be near her son.
Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, her two husbands, her brothers, Edwin and Stanley ("Uncle Bob") Swantack, her grandson Brad and her son-in-law Robert Fena. She is survived by her son, Michael Galen, and his wife, Irene Tower, of Cape Elizabeth, and four daughters: Carol Fena, Joan Koenig and her husband, Bob Koenig, Janet Robinson and her husband, Thomas Robinson, and Jean Durosko and her husband, Roger Durosko, as well as four granddaughters, a grandson, and two great grandchildren.
Evelyn was a devoted Catholic. She loved to dance, had a fun sense of humor, and was always a lady. Her proudest achievement and her great and everlasting joy in life was being a mother. She will be missed.
Visitation will be Monday, August 19 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612, with recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
