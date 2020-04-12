|
|
Evelyn Marie Nagle
1936 - 2020
Evelyn Marie Nagle, 83, of Toledo, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1936 to Esther M. Eikost and Donald C. Nagle.
Evelyn was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She loved knitting, sewing, working in her garden, working all types of puzzles and was an avid reader.
She began her career at The Ohio Citizen's Bank as a secretary. From there she was the manager of Colonial Bowling Bags, Inc. until her retirement. After she retired, she spent many years as a volunteer sewing "huggy pillows" for heart patients for various hospitals. She then spent many years volunteering her time for Central Catholic High School archiving the lives of deceased graduates to be listed in The Scarlet and Gray, Central's Newsletter. She also, very much looked forward to her St.Catherine's grade school alumni gatherings and her monthly Central alumni luncheons. Evelyn also had an outstanding memory which we were always tapping into for information. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She is sadly missed by all who knew her.
Evelyn leaves behind a son, Jeffrey Nagle (Sherry); and three grand children, Heather (Andrew) Fritsch, Amy (Spencer) Wotring and Matthew (Morgan) Nagle; her brother, Donald C. Nagle Jr.; and sister, Ruth Nagle. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Frank J. Nagle (Janet); sister-in-law, Patricia; nephew, Philip Nagle, Sr. and great nephew, Philip Nagle, Jr.; great niece, Julianna Bisesi and great nephew, Dominic Bisesi.
Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date at Regina Coeli Church.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020