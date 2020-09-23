Evelyn Marie Schimming
Evelyn Marie Schimming, 92, of Elliston, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. She was born December 26, 1927 in Elliston to Fred and Elizabeth (Suhrbier) Opfer.
Evelyn was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston and the UCC Women's Fellowship. She was also involved in the Genoa Area Senior Citizens and in her spare time, enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Evelyn was a Dietician Aid at the Little Sisters of the Poor during the 1980's.
On September 25, 1948, Evelyn married Wesley E. Schimming in Elliston, Ohio. They shared 53 anniversaries before his passing on March 26, 2002. Together, they had a son, Randal (Helen) Schimming and he survives. Also surviving are grandchildren, Joy Fuller and Shannon Petersen; 5 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren with 1 on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley; brothers, Harold, Norman, Gerald, Vernon, Milton, Donald and Arnold Opfer; and sister, Eleanor Opfer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio. Funeral Services for family and friends will be held at Trinity UCC, 17955 W. 3rd Street, Elliston, Ohio on Friday, September 25, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UCC or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Those wishing to express their sympathy to the family may leave an online condolence at www.walkerfuneralhomes.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com