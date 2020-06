Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Marie Stewart Smith



12/16/1946 - 06/13/2020



Evelyn Marie Stewart Smith will have services on Friday, June 26, 2020 at The House of Day Funeral Service. A viewing is at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m.





