Evelyn Marie Stewart Smith
1946 - 2020
Evelyn Marie Stewart Smith

12/16/1946 - 06/13/2020

Evelyn Marie Stewart Smith will have services on Friday, June 26, 2020 at The House of Day Funeral Service. A viewing is at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
09:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
JUN
26
Funeral
10:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
