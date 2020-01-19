Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Evelyn Osborne


1936 - 2020
Evelyn Osborne Obituary
Evelyn Osborne

Evelyn Osborne, 83, of Walbridge, OH passed away on January 15, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital. She was born on September 7, 1936 to Alonzo and Sarah (Boshear) Lay in LaFollette, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert; son, Hubert Jr.; daughter, Karen; and grandson, Danny Osborne.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Beuhla VanDenk; daughter-in-law, Gail Osborne; granddaughter, Kerri Osborne; great grandson, Dylan Osborne; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, OH on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Lake Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at witzlershankfh.com

logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
