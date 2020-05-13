Evelyn S. Kujawa
September 23, 1924 - May 8, 2020
Evelyn Stella Kujawa, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, at the Franciscan Care Center Sylvania, Toledo, Ohio. She was born on September 23, 1924 to Mark and Michalina "Minnie" (Dworecka) Smiszek in Toledo, Ohio. A lifelong resident of Toledo she attended Woodward High School and was a long time parishioner at St. Clement Catholic Church. Evelyn worked at a number of grocery stores including Kroger and Sofo and provided day care to families in her "retirement" years. As the first-generation American matriarch of our immediate family, we are appreciative of everything she did to build the foundation.
She was an avid polka dancer attending many of the Polish Festivals throughout her life including one of her favorites at St. Adalbert Parish. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, playing cards as well as camping at various sites, especially Pokagon State Park in Indiana.
Her surviving family includes her brother, Harry Smiszek; her daughter, Ruth Rochelle (married to Larry Rochelle); her son, Edward Kujawa Jr. (married to Susan Carter); her grandchildren, Nick Rochelle, Doug Rochelle, David Rochelle, Heather Elliott-Rochelle, Chris Kujawa and Kerry Bryant; great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Preceding her in death are her former husband, Edward Kujawa Sr.; siblings, Casimer Smiszek, Regina Kujawa, Stella Welch, Jenny Ogrodowski, and Irene Kujawa; and grandson, Stephen Kujawa.
There will be a private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will take place at a later time when family and friends can gather properly to celebrate her life.
Evelyn's family would like to thank all at the Franciscan Care Center and Hospice for their diligent and loving care. The family is especially appreciative of Evelyn's nephew Paul Andryzcik and his wife Betty for their attentive care during her later years. In lieu of flowers donations in Evelyn's memory could be made to the Franciscan Care Center Sylvania or the charity of their choice in her name.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Evelyn's family please visit our website.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.