Evelyn Strickland09/07/1930 - 07/17/2020Evelyn Strickland was the daughter of the late Richard and Pearl Shorter, born September 7, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio. Unable to recover from a stroke earlier this year, she passed away into the loving arms of her Savior, at the age of 89, on July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Frazier Ross, Richard Shorter, James Shorter and Donald Shorter; 2 sisters, Lucy Alexander and Nora McCarley and former husband, William Strickland.Left to cherish her memory, son, Larry Strickland and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12:00 noon, preceded by a 11:00 am Wake at Mt. Pilgrim Church.