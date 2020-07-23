1/1
Evelyn Strickland
1930 - 2020
Evelyn Strickland

09/07/1930 - 07/17/2020

Evelyn Strickland was the daughter of the late Richard and Pearl Shorter, born September 7, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio. Unable to recover from a stroke earlier this year, she passed away into the loving arms of her Savior, at the age of 89, on July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Frazier Ross, Richard Shorter, James Shorter and Donald Shorter; 2 sisters, Lucy Alexander and Nora McCarley and former husband, William Strickland.

Left to cherish her memory, son, Larry Strickland and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12:00 noon, preceded by a 11:00 am Wake at Mt. Pilgrim Church.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Wake
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Church
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Church
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
