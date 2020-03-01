Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Evelyn Teresa Lybarger


1922 - 2020
Evelyn Teresa Lybarger Obituary
Evelyn Teresa Lybarger

Evelyn Teresa (Stecklein) Lybarger, age 97, of Whitehouse, OH, passed into the arms of her Lord on February 27, 2020. She was born in Long Island, NY, November 10, 1922, to John and Anna (Durler) Stecklein. Evelyn married Raymond J. Lybarger in Allentown, NJ, June 5, 1945, he preceded her in death October 28, 1987.

She was employed at various businesses in the local area, and as a cook and custodian for the Anthony Wayne School District. In her later years, she worked at Betty's County Campground. Evelyn was a member of the Neapolis Church of Christ, and the Royal Neighbors of America.

Evelyn's family spans 6 generations; including her daughter, Betty (Perry) Brown; daughter-in-law, Becke Hickman; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-great-grandchildren; 1 step great-great-great-grandchild; sister, Audrey Preston. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Leslie John Earnest; son-in-laws, Eugene Perry, Arnold Brown; brother Raymond Stecklein; sisters Dorothy Biehl, Lois Demoulin.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM on Monday, March 2, at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH, immediately followed by the funeral at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Neapolis Church of Christ, Neapolis, Ohio.

On-line condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and comfort of our loved one.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
