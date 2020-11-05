Everett (Edward) AndersonJune 23, 1939 - November 3, 2020Everett (Edward) Anderson, age 81, of Jerusalem Township, passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2020. Eddie was born to Ora and Irene (Egan) Anderson on June 23, 1939 in Fleming Co. KY. He attended Oregon City Schools and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Eddie retired from C&W Tank Cleaning after 25 years. He was a kind person with a good sense of humor. Eddie enjoyed playing the lottery and watching horse races. He traveled to casinos all over the country.Eddie is survived by his brothers and sisters, Kenneth (JoAnn) of Bryan, OH, Tom of Curtice, Diana of Curtice, Donna of Elliston and John (Carol) of Williamsburg, OH; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ina; and brothers, Samuel and Paul.Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. A private burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Humane Ohio.