1/1
Everett (Edward) Anderson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett (Edward) Anderson

June 23, 1939 - November 3, 2020

Everett (Edward) Anderson, age 81, of Jerusalem Township, passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2020. Eddie was born to Ora and Irene (Egan) Anderson on June 23, 1939 in Fleming Co. KY. He attended Oregon City Schools and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Eddie retired from C&W Tank Cleaning after 25 years. He was a kind person with a good sense of humor. Eddie enjoyed playing the lottery and watching horse races. He traveled to casinos all over the country.

Eddie is survived by his brothers and sisters, Kenneth (JoAnn) of Bryan, OH, Tom of Curtice, Diana of Curtice, Donna of Elliston and John (Carol) of Williamsburg, OH; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ina; and brothers, Samuel and Paul.

Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. A private burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Humane Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved