Everett R. "Mike" Manny
08/23/1929 - 10/15/2020
Everett R. "Mike" Manny, aged 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1929, in Fort Madison, IA, to Ralph and Florence (Korns) Manny.
Mike was a 1946 graduate of Fort Madison High School and of the Iowa State University College of Science and Technology in 1950 where he was a member of the glee club.
Following college, Mike served in the United States Air Force, inducted as a second lieutenant and honorably discharged later as a captain.
A land surveyor and civil engineer, Mike began his career in Morocco surveying airfields. Following that early start, Mike came to Toledo, OH, and worked for Sanzenbacher Miller and Scott, J. C. Andrus & Associates, and Samborn, Steketee, Otis and Evans on various survey, highway, road, bridge, and other engineering and construction projects throughout Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
Mike met Barbara Jane Worden while singing in the Toledo Civic Chorus, and they were married on September 18, 1954.
Mike and Barbara traveled extensively in Europe, visiting the British Isles, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. African countries they visited were Egypt, Kenya and Morocco. They toured throughout Canada and the United States, including Alaska. Asked once what was his favorite place, Mike responded there are still so many sites to explore that he would prefer seeing more of the world than returning to any single place.
A member of Ashland Church for 66 years, Mike served as church treasurer for 32 years, and sang bass in their Chancel Choir. Mike also sang with the Lourdes College Choir, touring London and Hungary with his wife Barbara.
Mike is survived by his children, Clark Manny of Pittsburgh, PA, Claire Carson (Herbert) of Athens, OH, Monica Ralston (Carl) of St. Paul, MN, Eric Manny of Findlay, OH, and Melissa Knabe (Detlev) of Charlottesville, VA, and Berlin, Germany; grandchildren, Trisha Tyo of Cleveland, OH, Michelle Tyo of Belpre, OH, Jonathan Knabe (Audrey) of Charlottesville, VA, and Melina Knabe (Matt Carl) of Madison, WI, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Manny; sister, Marilynn Hazard; brother, Albert Manny and his parents.
Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. this Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Ashland Avenue Baptist Church Permanent and Trust Fund at Ashland Church, 2350 Starr Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.