Ewald GatzkeEwald Gatzke, age 82, passed away in his home on April 24, 2020 with his wife and sister at his side, following a two-year struggle with stomach cancer. Ewald immigrated to the United States with his family from Porz am Rhein, Germany in April 1954. He worked for the B&O rail road retiring from the then CSX RR in 1987. Ewald's passion was soccer. He soon found a home at the Bavarian Sports Club where he played for over 40 years. He also coached the Bavarian Old Timers team. He was recognized by the Bavarian and Hungarian Soccer teams in 1997 for 40 years of service to Toledo area soccer clubs. Ewald was the coach of the Hungarian Soccer Team, leading them in 16 championship seasons. He received the Friend of the Birmingham Neighborhood Award recognizing this service. He volunteered many hours to the German American Festival Society maintaining the soccer fields and in 2008 the original field was named Gatzke Field in his honor. Ewald served in the United States Army where he played soccer with the Fort Lee Travelers. In 1974 he married Helen Haas. Ewald was a graceful dancer who loved his German culture and music. He and Helen enjoyed many dances and picnics at the Bavarian Club and GAF hall and grounds. Ewald was a New York Yankees fan and soon after arriving in the USA and was nicknamed "Mickey" after the great Mickey Mantel. He was also a fan of hockey, enjoyed playing outdoor hockey with friends, and attending Toledo hockey games at the Sports Arena. Ewald was a great bowler whose teams often earned first place in the league. Over the years Ewald owned a succession of dogs that he walked every day in Pearson Park. When new neighbors arrived, he added their dog to the daily walk and soon was keeping him until they returned from work. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran church since 1954. Friends will miss his warmth, sense of humor, generous spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand. He was devoted to his birth family and was beloved by his sisters, nieces and nephews.He is survived by his wife, Helen (Haas) Gatzke; sisters, Elonia (Ignatz) Linzmeier, Erna (Tony) Topoleski, Irma (Jerry) Roberts; nephews Tony (Jennifer) Linzmeier, Marc (Julie) Topoleski and Jerry (Monica) Roberts; nieces, Deborah Roberts and Lisa (Carter) Johnson; and several great nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by many Toledo Area soccer players whom he coached and mentored, special neighbors David and Lisa Rymers and their dog, Tucker and Aziz and Nilgun Sezginis.Services will be held privately with burial at Lake Township cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please consider memorials to the Bavarian Sports Club, German American Festival Society, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or an animal welfare organization. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home