|
|
F. Roger Oswald
F. Roger Oswald, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.
He was born to parents Frank and Dorothy Oswald on August 7th, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio. His family later resided in the greater Cleveland area. Roger was an accomplished basketball player earning all-Southwest Conference honors at Fairview Park high school. Roger met his high school sweetheart and love of his life Joan, sharing 63 unforgettable years together.
Roger graduated from The University of Notre Dame in 1956 and has remained a loyal son of his Alma Mater and devout Catholic. Married June 23rd, 1956, Joan and Roger began their new life in Toledo, Ohio, where he owned and successfully ran the AH Jamra Company.
Upon retirement, Roger and Joan enjoyed spending time with their family, being loyal parishioners of Saint Joseph Catholic Church of Sylvania, and socializing with friends at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Roger's retirement allowed for their seasonal stays at St. Petersburg, Florida and his most beloved Butternut Lake. The traditions created by Joan and Roger at Butternut Lake have been passed down to his family and will continue to be cherished for many years to come.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Tom (Katy), Sue (Tom) Bartolett, David (Debbie), Mike (Gina); grandchildren, Nick, Christine (Brian) Barchick, Megan (Matt) Schreibfeder, Renee (Chad) Bartolett, Matt Bartolett, Tim (Ellen) Bartolett, Zac (Ashley), Ingrid, Greta, Max, Nick, Erica (Matt) Hittle, and Allison; great grandchildren, Tommy, Ellie, Charlie, Jacob, James, Sophia, Zoe, and Mia Marie; brother, Bob and sisters, Gerry, Cindy, and Janice. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Frank C. and Dorothy K. Oswald, and brother, Don.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18th at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, Ohio from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A special thank you to the 4th floor ICU staff at Promedica Flower Hospital and Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence for their loving care and support during his final days. Your kind hearts have impacted our family immensely during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the .
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020