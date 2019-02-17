|
F. Ruth Riccitelli
F. Ruth Riccitelli, age 95, of Ft. Myers, FL and formerly of Toledo, OH went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born in Maumee, OH and attended Nyack College before becoming a missionary in Burkina Faso, Africa where she and her husband, Jim, served for 16 years. She is survived by her children, Dr. Kevin (Terrie) Riccitelli, Karis (Bob) Zink, Karen (Dr. Masoud) Saedi, Keith (Nancy) Riccitelli, and Dr. Kenda (Terry) Lentz; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
