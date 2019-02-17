The Blade Obituaries
F. Ruth Riccitelli


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
F. Ruth Riccitelli Obituary
F. Ruth Riccitelli

F. Ruth Riccitelli, age 95, of Ft. Myers, FL and formerly of Toledo, OH went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born in Maumee, OH and attended Nyack College before becoming a missionary in Burkina Faso, Africa where she and her husband, Jim, served for 16 years. She is survived by her children, Dr. Kevin (Terrie) Riccitelli, Karis (Bob) Zink, Karen (Dr. Masoud) Saedi, Keith (Nancy) Riccitelli, and Dr. Kenda (Terry) Lentz; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019
