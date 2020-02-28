|
|
Fannie "Gladys" Dalton
Fannie "Gladys" Dalton, age 79, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born August 27, 1940 in Whitley, KY to Ewell and Annie (Roller) Lawson. Fannie retired as an inspector from City Auto Stamping after 30 years of employment. Along with her husband, Jerry, she was the owner of Jerry's Pub in North Toledo. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt she will be deeply missed.
Fannie is survived by her children, Debbie Sue Dalton and Daniel Lee Dalton; grandchildren, Denver Moliszewski, Brittney and Justin Dalton, and Tana Peppers; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 40 years, Jerry Lee Dalton.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Forest Cemetery.
Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2020