Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie "Gladys" Dalton


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie "Gladys" Dalton Obituary
Fannie "Gladys" Dalton

Fannie "Gladys" Dalton, age 79, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born August 27, 1940 in Whitley, KY to Ewell and Annie (Roller) Lawson. Fannie retired as an inspector from City Auto Stamping after 30 years of employment. Along with her husband, Jerry, she was the owner of Jerry's Pub in North Toledo. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt she will be deeply missed.

Fannie is survived by her children, Debbie Sue Dalton and Daniel Lee Dalton; grandchildren, Denver Moliszewski, Brittney and Justin Dalton, and Tana Peppers; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 40 years, Jerry Lee Dalton.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Forest Cemetery.

Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -