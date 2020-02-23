|
Fannie Louise Fletcher
Fannie Louise Fletcher, age 70 of Toledo, Ohio passed on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1949 in Elkmont, Alabama to the late Sam and Annie (Bell) Fletcher.
Fannie enjoyed studying the Bible at St. Mark's Baptist Church. She graduated in 1967 from Scott High School, and later became a social worker for local orphanages, missions, and homeless shelters. Fannie didn't have any children of her own, but she had the world's children. She was passionate about the children and their mothers, as well as their well being. Fannie was known for her great embellished stories!
Left to cherish Fannie's memory are her siblings, Benjamin Fletcher, Wanda Sherif, Joe (Shirley) Fletcher, Zandra Moore, Paulette (Carl) Fletcher and Anthony (Terri) Fletcher; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends including Cynthia Velasquez and Judy Barr; fur baby, Pepe; brothers-in-law, Alvin Moore, Sr. and Nelson Fitzpatrick, III. Fannie was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Sharon Fletcher.
Family will be receiving guests from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Mark's Baptist Church, 2340 Holland-Sylvania Road, Toledo, Ohio 43615. Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300).
