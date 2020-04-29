Or Copy this URL to Share

Fannie M. Ransom 1936 - 2020 Fannie M. Ransom: 1936-2020. Fannie, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio transitioned to be with God on April 22, 2020. Fannie is survived by; Augustus G. Westbrook "Agee" (son), Fayye Westbrook (grandchild), Chelsey Westbrook (great-grandchild) and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m–11:00 am. at the House of Day Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. Due to current Coronavirus restrictions, visitation will be limited to family and close friends.

