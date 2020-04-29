Fannie M. Ransom
1936 - 2020
Fannie M. Ransom 1936 - 2020 Fannie M. Ransom: 1936-2020. Fannie, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio transitioned to be with God on April 22, 2020. Fannie is survived by; Augustus G. Westbrook "Agee" (son), Fayye Westbrook (grandchild), Chelsey Westbrook (great-grandchild) and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m–11:00 am. at the House of Day Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. Due to current Coronavirus restrictions, visitation will be limited to family and close friends.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
