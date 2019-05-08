Fay Elizabeth (Jackson) Clark



Fay Elizabeth (Jackson) Clark, 95, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home with family. Fay was born on October 1, 1923, in Toledo, OH and graduated from Toledo Scott High School in 1941. Fay retired after thirty (30) years of civil service in the Department of the U.S. Army and worked an additional 6 years at Hickory Farms Corporate office in Maumee, OH, in the Cash Management Dept.



Fay was predeceased by her parents, George and Hatti B. Jackson; her siblings, Eileen, George, Jr. and Mollye; children, Bernard Jr. and Barbara Jean. Fay will forever be remembered by her sisters, Delores (Dee) McFarland of CA and Billye K. Hodges of Toledo, OH; her loving children, Ronald Clark, William (WC) Clark, Irene Jones, all of Toledo, OH and Michael Clark of Southfield, MI; 34 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren; a host of great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and her special families; The Thuc and Braden United Methodist Church family.



Visitation and Family hours will be on Thursday, May 9th, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Family Hour on Friday, May 10th, at 10:00 am, the Homegoing Service will start at 11:00 am at Braden United Methodist Church, Rev. Cecil J. Fitzgerald Thompson, Sr. Pastor, officiant. Resting place will be at Forest Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio.



http://www.dalefh.com





Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019