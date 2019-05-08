The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Braden United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Braden United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Elizabeth (Jackson) Clark


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay Elizabeth (Jackson) Clark Obituary
Fay Elizabeth (Jackson) Clark

Fay Elizabeth (Jackson) Clark, 95, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home with family. Fay was born on October 1, 1923, in Toledo, OH and graduated from Toledo Scott High School in 1941. Fay retired after thirty (30) years of civil service in the Department of the U.S. Army and worked an additional 6 years at Hickory Farms Corporate office in Maumee, OH, in the Cash Management Dept.

Fay was predeceased by her parents, George and Hatti B. Jackson; her siblings, Eileen, George, Jr. and Mollye; children, Bernard Jr. and Barbara Jean. Fay will forever be remembered by her sisters, Delores (Dee) McFarland of CA and Billye K. Hodges of Toledo, OH; her loving children, Ronald Clark, William (WC) Clark, Irene Jones, all of Toledo, OH and Michael Clark of Southfield, MI; 34 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren; a host of great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and her special families; The Thuc and Braden United Methodist Church family.

Visitation and Family hours will be on Thursday, May 9th, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Family Hour on Friday, May 10th, at 10:00 am, the Homegoing Service will start at 11:00 am at Braden United Methodist Church, Rev. Cecil J. Fitzgerald Thompson, Sr. Pastor, officiant. Resting place will be at Forest Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio.

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now