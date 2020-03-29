|
(News story) Faye Fenwick, a registered nurse and a volunteer committed to cultural and community groups, died Wednesday at home in the Westmoreland neighborhood of central Toledo. She was 84.
She died in her sleep, and her death was unexpected, her daughter, Leslie Fenwick, said.
Mrs. Fenwick was dedicated to the Toledo Symphony, the Toledo Opera, and the Toledo Museum of Art. She volunteered for organizations in support and didn't hesitate to ask others for support.
"She knew so many people, and they thought fondly of her," her daughter said. "She had a seriousness of purpose, a love of people, a thoughtfulness."
When fund-raising, she might say, "'You know you want to give to this,'" her daughter recalled. "If she was asking for a good cause, she had no shame."
Robert Bell, Toledo Symphony president emeritus, said Mrs. Fenwick came to the symphony's offices regularly and often penned notes, "insightful observations about what we were doing. I think she was involved in just about everything we did.
"She was so thoughtful and generous with her time," Mr. Bell said. "She would be the quintessential volunteer."
Mrs. Fenwick was a former president of the Study Hour Club, founded in the early years of the 20th Century, and a former president - and charter member of - the Toledo Chapter of the Links Inc.
"She has always been very caring, very creative, very patient, and very thorough," said Laneta Goings, a longtime friend and a former chapter president. "She was the kind of person you wanted to work hard for."
Mrs. Fenwick also served on an advisory board for Medical Mutual of Ohio and an institutional review board for the former Medical College of Ohio.
Appearing in the former "Dossier" feature in the Saturday Peach section in 1996, Mrs. Fenwick wrote under "accomplishments I most cherish," "Rearing five children to be intelligent, mannerly, productive adults - then returning to college and earning the bachelor's degree with honors as well as the master's degree after they were grown."
Mrs. Fenwick's degrees from the University of Toledo in the late 1980s were in education, with specializations in public health and gerontology.
"She said this all the time, if she had gone with her heart, she would have gotten her PhD in journalism," her daughter said.
She was born Glenda Faye Ward on April 30, 1935, in Bartlesville, Okla., to Robbie Jacqueline Caple Ward and Otis Leon Ward. Her father, who was an Army corporal during World War I, died of tuberculosis when she was 3 years old.
Her mother was a nurse and "decided that nursing had been good to her, and all her daughters would be nurses. Even in a segregated society, they would have jobs and they would have respect."
After graduating from Sumner High School in Kansas City, Kan., Mrs. Fenwick went to what is now the Howard University school of nursing in Washington. She worked as a nurse in Washington and in Nashville.
She was a longtime member of Gesu Church, where she sang in the choir. She also sang in community choral groups. Mrs. Fenwick wrote in 1995 for The Blade "Dossier" feature, under "people may be surprised to know": "In my mind and heart, I sing and write all the time, and I have quite an independent streak."
Surviving are her husband, Joseph Fenwick III, a former Toledo health director, whom she married Dec. 20, 1960; sons Russell, John, and Jason Fenwick, and Chike Akua, formerly Justin Fenwick; seven grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
A funeral service Tuesday in Gesu Church will be private. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Glenda Faye Ward Fenwick Endowed Scholarship at the Howard University school of nursing.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2020