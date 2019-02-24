Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel at Otterbein
20311 Pemberville Road
Pemberville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Moritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Gertrude (Kruse) Moritz


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Faye Gertrude (Kruse) Moritz Obituary
Faye (Kruse) Gertrude Moritz

Faye Gertrude Moritz died February 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born April 9, 1923, in Woodville, Ohio, to August and Gertrude (Dryer) Kruse.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Alton Moritz; infant son, Jerry; brother, Warren Kruse; and sister, Jean Woodward. Surviving Faye are sons, Larry (Carol) Moritz and Dennis (Katie) Moritz; grandchildren, Gary (Heather) Moritz, Bradley (Esther) Moritz, and Wendy Gardner; 6 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Family thanks the staff and residents of Otterbein Portage Valley Senior Living, where she had lived since 2012.For taking loving care of Grandma, a special thank you to Wendy, Southern Care Hospice.

A memorial service will be held March 2 at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Otterbein, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, Ohio. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider Otterbein Portage Valley or Southern Care Hospice.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now