Faye (Kruse) Gertrude Moritz
Faye Gertrude Moritz died February 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born April 9, 1923, in Woodville, Ohio, to August and Gertrude (Dryer) Kruse.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Alton Moritz; infant son, Jerry; brother, Warren Kruse; and sister, Jean Woodward. Surviving Faye are sons, Larry (Carol) Moritz and Dennis (Katie) Moritz; grandchildren, Gary (Heather) Moritz, Bradley (Esther) Moritz, and Wendy Gardner; 6 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Family thanks the staff and residents of Otterbein Portage Valley Senior Living, where she had lived since 2012.For taking loving care of Grandma, a special thank you to Wendy, Southern Care Hospice.
A memorial service will be held March 2 at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Otterbein, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, Ohio. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider Otterbein Portage Valley or Southern Care Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019