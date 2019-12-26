|
|
Faye McLean
Faye "Judy" C. McLean, 72, of Perrysburg, died December 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born on December 6, 1947, to Noble (Betty Laxton) Lockhart. She was employed for over 30 years as a truck dispatcher. Judy enjoyed traveling, casinos, spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She married Kenneth McLean on May 5, 1990 and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children: Jim (Carrie) Georgeson, Shawn (Jennifer) Georgeson, Bill (Cara) Georgeson, Rebecca (Shelby) Charlson, Robert (Mary) McLean; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobby Lockhart, Jim Lockhart, Don (Barbara) Lockhart, Steve (Sharon) Lockhart, Sue (Jim) Gouttierre, Sonia (Rick) Freeman, Theresa ( Dennis) Seegert, Melissa (Chris) Snyder, and brothers-in-law, Chip Hensley, the late Michael Lockhart and Sheila Hensley,
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 1-6 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 6 PM. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider .
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 26, 2019