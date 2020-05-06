Federico TrejoFederico Trejo, 91 of Genoa, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1928 in Laredo, Texas to Pedro and Maria Castillo. Federico worked 27 years at Sun Oil as supervisor of Plant 5 in Oregon, Ohio and 17 years at Martin Marietta.He enjoyed building things and had an eye for precision and beauty. He built his home and enjoyed keeping his home and flower beds beautiful. They were greatly admired and enjoyed by family and friends.Federico is survived by his wife, Bertha; children, Irene (Miguel) Vasquez, Susanna, Daniel, Cristina Trejo; grandchildren Amy (Michael) Delbosque and Michael (Brooke) Vasquez II; great-grandchildren Angelina, Alexandria, Valentina, Michael Ray, Olive and Oakley. Special relatives, brother-in-law Jacob Tristan; sister-in-law Ruth Garcia; Mrs. Ninfa Torres, Tony Garcia, Dora (Robert) Navarro, and Earl Cain.There are many first, second and third cousins, and friends who mattered greatly to Federico and his family. We wish to thank them for loving him, stopping to chat, as he loved company and the traditions of family. We are grateful for your love and support.Federico loved his pets and will be missed by the family's golden retriever Bear II Trejo who loved his Grandpa and protected him every day.Federico was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Genoa, Ohio. We wish to thank Fr. Tim Ferris for the special prayers, the Rosary Altar Society women for their support and the Prayer Chain for their constant and vigilant prayers.We also wish to thank Dr. N. Odeh, Genoa Medical Center for the loving and exemplary care he gave Federico throughout the years. Our thanks to Hospice of NW Ohio for the wonderful care you provided. We also wish to extend our thanks to St. Charles Hospital physicians and staff; and a special thanks to Dawn Balduf, Associate Pastor at St. Charles for the cheery visits and prayers. We wish to include in our gratitude the physicians, nurses, aides and staff at Oregon Healthcare for the loving care that you showed Federico.Federico was once described as "the last of the Renaissance men". It is a perfect description of him. He was intelligent, hard-working, creative, had perseverance and discipline. We kids describe him as "what every Dad should be like".Eternal rest grant unto him and let perpetual light shine upon him. Rest in peace loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Until our family unites again, rest well Dad, in perfect love, always.Due to the Corona virus regulations, visitation at Freck Funeral Chapel, Tuesday, May 5 from 5-7 pm, and funeral service and burial at Clay Township Wednesday morning will be private and limited to immediate family only. Donations may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio, Perrysburg, Ohio.