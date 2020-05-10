Felix B. Cristobal
1928 - 2020
Felix B. Cristobal, 91, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Kingston Care Center, Sylvania. He was born November 7, 1928, in Newark, N.J., to parents Felix and Anna (Mahuda) Cristobal, and they preceded him in death. Felix was a 1947 graduate of Woodward High School. He was employed as an Engineer with Toledo Edison for more than 30 years before retiring. He was proud to be a Veteran of the United States Navy, and to have served as Past Vice Commander of American Legion Post 576. Felix had the talent of being able to fix or repair almost anything and was always willing to help anyone at any time. He enjoyed golf, bowling, boating, fishing, and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears.

Felix is survived by his sister, Alice (Joe) Keogh; their children, Mike and Julie; special friends, Evelyn "Junie" Jones, Sue and Del Huston.

Felix was laid to rest at Forrest Cemetery, Toledo. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Wounded Warrior Project. Felix was a friend to all, he will be missed! Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic private funeral services were conducted by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
May 10, 2020
He was my favorite resident I am so glad I got the opportunity to take care of him and get to know him he will be truly missed
Heather
Friend
