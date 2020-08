Or Copy this URL to Share

Fernando "Pancho" John Hernandez



June 24, 1939 - April 11, 2020



In celebration of the life of Fernando (Pancho) Hernadez a private mass was held at St. Anthony Catholic Church and burial followed at the church cemetery on Saturday; July 18, 2020.





