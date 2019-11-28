|
Ferris Richard Ganoom
Ferris Richard Ganoom (1961-2019), born, August 7, 1961 in Toledo, cherished Son, Brother, Uncle, and friend passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in his home. Ferris was kind and always willing to help those in need. His sense of humor, wit, and intelligence were unsurpassed. He graduated from Rogers High School and earned a business degree in finance from the University of Toledo.
Son of Dr. Fatima Agha Al-Hayani and Dr. Richard Ganoom (deceased), and stepson of Shakir Al-Hayani. Surviving are brothers: Omar Ganoom (Dianna), Ramsey Ganoom (Lisa), Barry Ganoom (Susan), Basheer Al-Hayani; sisters: Nada Aried (Ali), Mona Al-Hayani (Christopher Dandino); Nieces and nephews, Corey, Jamey, Richard, Hannah, Reema, and Tarek. Ferris was blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world and he will be missed by so many.
Funeral Prayer Services will be held beginning at 12:30 at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. The family will receive condolences at their home from 3 P.M. -7 P.M. on Saturday, November 30. The family suggests donations to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo or the Islamic School of Greater Toledo. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019