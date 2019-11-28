Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the family home
OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferris Ganoom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferris Richard Ganoom


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferris Richard Ganoom Obituary
Ferris Richard Ganoom

Ferris Richard Ganoom (1961-2019), born, August 7, 1961 in Toledo, cherished Son, Brother, Uncle, and friend passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in his home. Ferris was kind and always willing to help those in need. His sense of humor, wit, and intelligence were unsurpassed. He graduated from Rogers High School and earned a business degree in finance from the University of Toledo.

Son of Dr. Fatima Agha Al-Hayani and Dr. Richard Ganoom (deceased), and stepson of Shakir Al-Hayani. Surviving are brothers: Omar Ganoom (Dianna), Ramsey Ganoom (Lisa), Barry Ganoom (Susan), Basheer Al-Hayani; sisters: Nada Aried (Ali), Mona Al-Hayani (Christopher Dandino); Nieces and nephews, Corey, Jamey, Richard, Hannah, Reema, and Tarek. Ferris was blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world and he will be missed by so many.

Funeral Prayer Services will be held beginning at 12:30 at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. The family will receive condolences at their home from 3 P.M. -7 P.M. on Saturday, November 30. The family suggests donations to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo or the Islamic School of Greater Toledo. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home.

www.witzlershank.com
logo

logo

Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -