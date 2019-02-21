Flora M. Moore



Flora M. Moore passed away on February 18th, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her father Clarence Little in 1968, and her husband Lawrence Gleen Moore in 1989.



She owned and operated Dutch Maid Candies and Restuarant and Dairy Bar and Catering with her husband from 1960 - 1975 on Broadway and South St. They did catering for many wedding and Masonic Lodges. They also owned Bud's Market on South St.



Flora Moore was very active in neighborhood organizations after retiring in 1988. She was secretary for Heritage South Commercial Revitalization Assoc. and Historic Old South Toledo Assoc. She was also President of the Lutheran Women's Organization of her church for several years.



Suriving are her three daughters, Lawrie Hebert, Cheryl Jiannuzzi and Valerie Geach; grandchildren, Christine Yenis, David Moore, Lisa MNoll, Stacie Davis, Johnny Geacha nd Anthony (Tony) Jainnuzzi; great grandchildren, Kayla Moore, Tiana Moore, Bushra, Batoul and Natica Yenis Donnell; great-great grandchildren, Anthony, Bella, Zatdon, Dallas, Cayden, Channing, John, Jr. and Landon; nephews Mark and Craig Little and several other nieces and nephews.



The family will receive guests Friday February 22, 2019 from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd (419-381-1900), with funeral services Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



The family would like memorial contributions in Flora's memory to be made to .



Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary