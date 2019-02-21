(News story) Flora M. Moore, who labored long hours behind the scenes of the family's combination candy shop-restaurant-dairy bar on Broadway and volunteered for her church and community, died Monday in her South Toledo home. She was 93.



She had cancer, her daughter Cheryl Jiannuzzi said.



Mrs. Moore had been a board member and secretary of Viva South Toledo Community Development Corp. and its predecessor Heritage South Toledo. When her mother, Hilda Little, turned 100 in August, 2004, the neighborhood held a birthday party that also served as a fund-raiser for Viva. Mrs. Little died Nov. 22, 2006, at age 102.



In 1960, Mrs. Moore and her husband, Lawrence - some called him, "Red"; others, "Rusty" - opened Dutch Maid Candies, featuring such confections as honeycomb and hand-dipped chocolates. The machine to make peanut brittle even prompted a field trip by daughter Cheryl's class at Jones School.



Customers lined up around the block to get candy for Valentine's Day and Easter, their daughter said.



The business also housed a restaurant in which "everything was homemade," their daughter said. Diners could order Mrs. Moore's meatloaf and special soups and try a slice of her mother's peach or rhubarb or lemon meringue pies.



Another feature of Dutch Maid was its dairy bar and old-fashioned soda fountain.



When a nearby corner market went out of business in the 1970s, they bought and ran the store for a few years.



Mrs. Moore did the bookkeeping and ran the business side of the Dutch Maid. The couple catered weddings and other events, especially at the former Masonic Complex on Heatherdowns Boulevard. Mr. Moore was a longtime Shriner.



"She liked catering, but it was a lot of work for them," their daughter said.



"She was very sweet, and just a nice, nice person," their daughter said. The neighborhood children admired the couple, who in turn helped children who'd gotten into trouble.



The Moores unsuccessfully tried to buy their building and, in 1975, closed Dutch Maid Candies.



She worked for a medical laboratory, picking up specimens from hospitals and doctors' offices. She and her husband then worked for Gale Astles and his aerial photography business, State Aerial Farm Statistics, selling to farmers the framed overhead photos the firm had taken of their property.



She was born Nov. 21, 1925, to Hilda and Clarence Little. The family moved from Wisconsin to Toledo, where her father went to work at an auto repair shop.



She graduated from Libbey High School and was a secretary and bookkeeper for a business on Broadway.



Mrs. Moore also was a former volunteer secretary for First English Lutheran Church, where she was president of its Lutheran Women.



Her husband died in April, 1989.



Surviving are her daughters, Lawrie Hebert, Cheryl Jiannuzzi, and Valerie Geach; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.



The family will receive guests from 4-8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.



The family suggests tributes to .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019