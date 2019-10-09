Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral
in the mortuary
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral,
Resources
More Obituaries for Florceta Obee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florceta M. (Weirich) Obee


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florceta M. (Weirich) Obee Obituary
Florceta M. (Weirich) Obee

Obee, Florceta M. (Weirich), age 93, resident of Elizabeth Scott Community and former resident of Norvell, MI and Toledo, OH, joined her husband, Donald W. Obee; sister, Virginia Sutter; and grandson, Andrew Obee, Sunday evening, October 6, 2019.

She was born November 25, 1925, to Gertrude (Suter) and Melville Weirich. Flo was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Mercy School of Nursing before becoming a registered nurse. Flo was married to Don for 54 years (deceased in 2003) and remains loved by her surviving family: daughter, Lynn (Vincent Giarratana); sons: Gary (Sharon), Mark (Elizabeth), and David (Angela); daughters: Laurie and Mary Sue (Lynn Broome), and son, Charles (Sue); 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Flo's heart extended well beyond her immediate family, always accepting others into her fold while taking care of her large family. From schoolroom mother, Girl Scout leader, Rosary Cathedral Altar Sodality member, poll worker, and tour guide for Rosary Cathedral, to her role as volunteer caregiver for many ailing elderly women in her community and her longstanding position as Sweezey Lake Association Treasurer, she embraced numerous responsibilities, attending to them with faith and loyalty and great kindness.

The family will receive friends at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, October 10th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11th, beginning at 10:15 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, at 11:00 a.m., where Flo and Don were longtime parishioners. Interment will be at the Norvell Township Cemetery in Norvell, MI.

Memorials may be given to the church. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florceta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now