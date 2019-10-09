|
Florceta M. (Weirich) Obee
Obee, Florceta M. (Weirich), age 93, resident of Elizabeth Scott Community and former resident of Norvell, MI and Toledo, OH, joined her husband, Donald W. Obee; sister, Virginia Sutter; and grandson, Andrew Obee, Sunday evening, October 6, 2019.
She was born November 25, 1925, to Gertrude (Suter) and Melville Weirich. Flo was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Mercy School of Nursing before becoming a registered nurse. Flo was married to Don for 54 years (deceased in 2003) and remains loved by her surviving family: daughter, Lynn (Vincent Giarratana); sons: Gary (Sharon), Mark (Elizabeth), and David (Angela); daughters: Laurie and Mary Sue (Lynn Broome), and son, Charles (Sue); 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Flo's heart extended well beyond her immediate family, always accepting others into her fold while taking care of her large family. From schoolroom mother, Girl Scout leader, Rosary Cathedral Altar Sodality member, poll worker, and tour guide for Rosary Cathedral, to her role as volunteer caregiver for many ailing elderly women in her community and her longstanding position as Sweezey Lake Association Treasurer, she embraced numerous responsibilities, attending to them with faith and loyalty and great kindness.
The family will receive friends at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, October 10th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11th, beginning at 10:15 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, at 11:00 a.m., where Flo and Don were longtime parishioners. Interment will be at the Norvell Township Cemetery in Norvell, MI.
Memorials may be given to the church. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019