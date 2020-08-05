1/
Florence C. Androws
1925 - 2020
Florence C. Androws

Florence C. Androws, 94, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 1, 2020. Florence was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Peter and Amelia (Tober) Androws. She was a graduate of Waite High School and lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Florence worked in several retail shops in downtown Toledo and retired from Jobst Industries.

Florence is survived by her nephew, Barry (Dorothy) Felt; great-niece, Allison Felt; and longtime neighbors, Norval and Nancy Kopp. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Helen Felt.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 12:00 pm – 1:00pm. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 pm in Willow Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43605.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
AUG
8
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Willow Cemetery
