Florence Clare Hankenhof
Florence "Clare" Hankenhof, 88, passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1931 to Harold and Florence Manion in Toledo, Ohio.
Clare is survived by her children, Eugene Jr. (Mary) Hankenhof, Robert (Anne) Hankenhof, Thomas (Terry) Hankenhof, James (Barbara) Hankenhof, Jeffrey (Mary) Hankenhof and Steven (Kim) Hankenhof; brothers, James Manion and Thomas (Nancy) Manion; sisters, Sr. Joan Manion and Kate Ryan; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene E. Hankenhof, Sr.; brothers, Harold Jr. (Barbara) Manion and Robert Manion; brother-in-law, Frank Ryan; sister-in-law, Dorothy Manion.
A viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church followed by a mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Clare and her family want to thank all the staff of U.S. Renal Care and NWO Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine's Parish or Hospice of NW Ohio.
The Hankenhof family extends a sincere thank you to Ansberg-West Funeral Directors for their services.
