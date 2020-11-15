Florence Etta Neuendorff
Florence Etta Neuendorff, age 100, died November 7, 2020, at Brookdale South of Medina, OH, after two years of residence there. She was born in Gibsonburg, OH, to Clara (Claar) and Dale Fought on August 18, 1920. She graduated as an honor student from Gibsonburg High School and then attended Davis Business School in Toledo.
On October 18, 1946, she married Harry John Neuendorff, Toledo. Prior to marriage, she worked at the Midland Mutual Insurance Company, and, after raising a family of three sons, returned to work as a ward clerk on the eighth floor of Toledo Hospital, which was then the psychiatric unit. Drs. Shortridge and Leopold observed her work there and invited her to work for them as their receptionist, which she did, retiring when her husband did.
Soon after retirement, she and her husband John, as he was known, moved to a new home in Cartersburg, GA, to be near their youngest son. When John started showing signs of Alzheimer's, she moved back to Toledo and cared for him for 8 years until his death in 2003. In 2015, she moved to Oakleaf Village in Toledo and then to the memory unit at Brookdale, where she lived near another of her sons. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at both facilities, and especially Carolyn at Brookdale for the excellent care she received while living there.
Florence and John enjoyed traveling in the United States, especially to Reno where they met with brothers and sisters, and to Pigeon Forge, TN. Florence enjoyed cooking and sewing and loved Christmas, when she presided over a huge meal for her whole family, complete with a mountain of her special cookies, which were eagerly devoured.
A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, as a child Florence spent special times at the church with her grandmother, Etta Fought, who was the church organist, listening to her practice hymns. She and John joined Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Toledo on May 17, 1953 and remained a member there until her death.
On an historical note: Florence was born the day women received the right to vote and passed away on the day the first woman was declared vice-president. Much changed over a long life.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Lois Swaisgood; brother-in-law, Ron Swaisgood; sister, Dorothy Braithwaite-Davis; brother-in-law, Tom Braithwaite; brother- in-law, Charles Davis; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne (Mike) Neuendorff.
Left are her sons, David John (Leslie) Neuendorff and their children, Sarah (Ernie) Neuendorff Stonerook and Jon (Lisa) Neuendorff Michael Alan (Patricia) Neuendorff and their children, Jennifer, David Jordan, and Kelly; and Don Edward (Donna) Neuendorff and son, Matt (Kelly) Siegel. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. You all have our gratitude and love for your many kindness to our mother.
For those wishing to remember Florence, the family asks that they consider the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Education Scholarship Fund, 4030 Douglas Rd., Toledo OH, 43613.
A funeral service will be held at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., on Saturday, November 21, 2020, beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Gibsonburg, Ohio. To sign up to attend the service or send online condolences please visit Florence's Obituary on the Ansberg-West website at ansberg-west.comwww.ansberg-west.com