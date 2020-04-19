Florence M. Jones
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence M. Jones Florence M. Jones, 90, of Toledo, OH, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence while under hospice care. She was born May 4, 1929, in Toledo, to parents Claude and Dora (Mominee) Young. Florence was employed with the Sylvania Schools until retiring in 1983. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Jones, Karon (David) Dishman, and Wendy Jones; son, Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Stephen, Aaron, Sara, Anne; great-grandson, Adrian; and son in law, Jerome Olack. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Aaron T. Jones; daughters, Beatrice Olack and Janice Jones; sisters, Dorothy Oppe, Elsie Cousino, Hazel Gilmore, and Leone Meeks; and brothers, Raymond, Claude, Irving, Harry, Harold, and Arthur Young. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Promedica Hospice. Due to the Covid-19 Virus private graveside services were conducted by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved