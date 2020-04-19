Florence M. Jones Florence M. Jones, 90, of Toledo, OH, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence while under hospice care. She was born May 4, 1929, in Toledo, to parents Claude and Dora (Mominee) Young. Florence was employed with the Sylvania Schools until retiring in 1983. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Jones, Karon (David) Dishman, and Wendy Jones; son, Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Stephen, Aaron, Sara, Anne; great-grandson, Adrian; and son in law, Jerome Olack. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Aaron T. Jones; daughters, Beatrice Olack and Janice Jones; sisters, Dorothy Oppe, Elsie Cousino, Hazel Gilmore, and Leone Meeks; and brothers, Raymond, Claude, Irving, Harry, Harold, and Arthur Young. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Promedica Hospice. Due to the Covid-19 Virus private graveside services were conducted by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.