Florence Marie Kufel, 91, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Foundation Park where she was a resident of 4 years. She was born on April 2, 1927 in Toledo to Martin and Mary (Malak) Jakubowski and she married Raymond R. Kufel on August 28, 1948 in Toledo. Together they raised 4 daughters. In her early years, Florence enjoyed dancing under the stars with her husband at Centennial Terrace listening to the Johnny Knorr Band. She continued to take delight in Big Band music even in later years. Florence was a nature lover and loved Sunday drives to local parks with her family. She also liked flowers and gardening. Florence was employed for many years with Lanes Drug Store as a Pharmaceutical Technician. Her greatest joy and love in life was her children and her family. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary Jakubowski; loving husband, Raymond R. Kufel; daughter, Sharon Kufel-Malecki; grandson, Chris Malecki; son-in-law, Jerry Toth and 9 siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Sandra Kunovic, Shirley (Ronald) Godfrey and Sharlene Toth; grandchildren, Sherry (Angelo) Motta, Laurie (John) Burks, Ryan Godfrey and Rebecca Toth; great granddaughter, Liliana Motta; son-in-law, Jerry Malecki; niece, Sister Mary Mara Bennett, SND and granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Malecki. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Foundation Park for their exceptional care of Florence. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419-473-1301). To share condolences and memories online please visit



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019