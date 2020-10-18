Florence Marilynn Hazard



Marilynn Hazard, witty, wise and gentle with a steely grace, passed away suddenly on October 3, 2020, at the age of 98. The longtime Toledo resident remained sharp, curious, and independent right up to her final day and leaves behind a wide circle of heartbroken family and friends.



Born Florence Marilynn Manny on Sept. 26, 1922 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Ralph, a farmer, and Floy, a musician, she grew up on their farm during the Great Depression. Though she and her two brothers had many chores, she recalled they always had plenty to eat and enjoyed a home filled with music. Marilynn was valedictorian of her high school class and, at just 20, obtained a bachelor's degree from Grinnell College in Iowa. She began teaching, but during World War II she used her strong mathematics skills to become a draftsman, leading to employment at Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio.



There Marilynn met William "Bill" Scribner Hazard, the man she was to marry. Bill, an Aeronautical Engineer with Goodyear, needed an assistant and looking out from his office said, "Send in the blonde!" They married in 1945 and the first piece of furniture they bought was a piano. Their life together revolved around music as they settled in Toledo and raised five children.



Bill conducted numerous choirs, including the choir at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church and the Toledo Civic Chorus. Marilynn sang and sometimes accompanied on piano. When her children were older, Marilynn obtained a master's degree in Library Science at the University of Toledo. Marilynn became a widow when her husband Bill passed away in 1979.



She turned her love of language into a career, working as a librarian for 23 years for Toledo Public Schools, later working as a volunteer with the Friends of the Library of Lucas County for more than three decades. By 90 she had become the longest-serving volunteer at Friends of the Library. She became an accomplished storyteller and delighted in telling funny stories to children at festivals across the nation and was a member of the Toledo Area Storytellers. Upon retirement, she worked for fun at The Reading Railroad in Sylvania and began a new chapter of volunteerism. She volunteered for many years as an usher at various venues around Toledo including the Peristyle, the Valentine and Stranahan Theaters, and the Franciscan Center. She was also a long-standing member of the American Guild of Organists.



She had many interests, but Marilynn's greatest passion was reading. She read two or three books a week, sometimes staying up all night to finish one. Marilynn was often asked the secret of living a long life. "Walking and reading," she would always reply in her raspy voice. Marilynn traveled extensively across the United States and the world, visiting Europe, Mexico, Africa, and Australia.



Her daughter and four sons loved her gentle humor—even when they were a target of it. Once her son Philip remarked how it seemed that, as he got older, his children were getting smarter than him. Marilynn quipped, eyes twinkling: "I've never experienced that."



She is survived by her children, Philip Hazard (Patricia), Susan Hazard Grossmann (George), Noel Hazard (Kay) and Joel Hazard (Susan). She was predeceased by her husband; her oldest son, William Scribner Hazard, Jr. and oldest brother, Albert Manny. Other survivors include her brother, Everett Manny; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



No services are planned for now. In honor of Marilynn's lifelong passion for reading and encouragement of literacy, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the ToledoLucas County Public Library.





